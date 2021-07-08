TikToker shares handy tip that stops ticks from crawling up his legs

This TikToker user shared a handy tip that stops ticks and other bugs from crawling up his legs.

Isaiah Lieberenz, from Missouri, US, wraps a strip of duct tape around his leg and shows several bugs that have fallen into his trap.

The filmer said: "All you have to do is take duct tape and wrap it around your legs with the sticky side facing outwards.

This way, the parasite will get stuck to the tape." This footage was filmed on June 19 and has almost 1 million likes on TikTok.