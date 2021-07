Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency that would last through the Olympics.

THE OLYMPICS WILL START UNDERA STATE OF EMERGENCY.OF EMERGENCY.

THIS MORNING...JAPANESE PRIME MINISTERFORMALLY DECLARED A STATE OFEMERGENCY IN TOKYO.

IT STARTSNEXT MONDAY AND RUNS THROUGHAUGUST 22ND.

THIS WILL BE THEFOURTH STATE OF EMERGENCY INTHE JAPANESE CAPITAL.

ONLY15-PERCENT OF THE JAPANESEPOPULATION IS FULLYVACCINATED.THE 2020 TOKYO OLYMPICS ARESCHEDULED TO BEGIN JULY 23RDAND RUN THROUGH AUGUST EIGHTH.YOU CAN CATH ALL THE ACTIONRIGHT HERE ON NEWSCHANNEL 5.AFTER WI