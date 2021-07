PM praises England's footballers after 'total nail-biter'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson describes England's win over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final as a "total nail-biter" and gives special praise to Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and manager Gareth Southgate during a visit to Bulb's central London HQ.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn