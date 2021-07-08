Jada Pinkett Smith was “drinking hard” throughout High School, as she admitted she was a hard liquor drinker” from an early age.

The actress has admitted she was a hard liquor drinker from an early age and said she was already indulging in vodka by the time she was 15.

In the latest episode of "Red Table Talk," she told her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter, Willow Smith, that she was a brown liquor and vodka drinker and admitted she could drink almost anybody under the table.

She went on to reveal that she moved to drinking red wine because they say red wine is good for you but stated that for her drinking red wine was like drinking a glass of water because she is used to that hard hit.

Jada also shared that she was drinking hard in high school.

And when she got out to California, she was doing cocktails of ecstasy, alcohol, and weed.

Jada has been open about her battle of substance abuse in the past as she previously confessed to using ecstasy as a way to cope with her mental health struggles.

