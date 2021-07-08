Football fans party into the night as they celebrate famous England victory

Good times never seemed so good on Wednesday night as England, at last, reached their first European Championship final with a difficult win over Denmark.Screams of joy - and relief - erupted at Wembley, and in fanzones and pub gardens across the country as the referee's final whistle marked a moment not seen for 55 years.England are now one historic win away from their first major silverware since 1966, and face Italy on Sunday.Filmed on 7th July 2021