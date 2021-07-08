Gigantic bullfrog bellows out a loud croak in the lillypads

Bullfrogs are enormous creatures with an equally enormous voice.

Their loud calls can be heard more than one kilometer away.

With a baritone voice, they show their dominance and stake their claim on territory, hoping to attract a mate.

Bullfrogs are the largest North American frog, weighing up to 454g (1 pound).

They are ambush predators that will eat almost anything they can capture, including insects, other frogs, worms, and even small birds.

Bullfrogs are long living, reaching 7 to 9 years of age in the wild and up to 26 years in captivity.

Although adult frogs have lungs and breathe air, they can also absorb oxygen through moist skin.

They can obtain some oxygen underwater and are able to remain below the surface between 4 and 7 hours at a time.

Females have smaller eardrums in comparison with the males.

The eardrums of males are much larger than the eyes, while the eardrums of the females are similar in size to their eyes.

This videographer had a close up encounter with this very large male bullfrog.

As the view zooms in on the eye, the videographer is visible in the reflection as he watches the frog at the edge of the shore.