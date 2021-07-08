Disha Patani redefines fitness goals for fans | Kriti Sanon shares first look poster of Mimi

Bollywood actress Disha Patani redefines her fitness goals for fans in a new workout video on social media.Actress Kriti Sanon on Thursday took to Instagram to release her first look from her upcoming film "Mimi".Actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared her look in the forthcoming horror film "Bhoot Police", with a social media post on Thursday.

Jacqueline plays a character named Kanika.Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor rang in her 63rd birthday with her family and friends.

Actress Esha Deol Takhtani will make her digital debut in the Ajay Devgn-starrer series "Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness".

