9-year-old football fan burst into tears when Harry Kane scored England's winning goal against Denmark (7/7)

This is the moment a nine-year-old England fan burst into happy tears when Harry Kane scored the winner against Denmark last night.Lennon Watson-Walker was watching the game at home with his mum Kelly Watson, 44, and when the ball hit the back of the net, he broke down in tears.A sweet video shows him so overcome with emotion he starts sobbing, burying his head in the sofa.England captain Kane saw his penalty saved by Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel but managed to tuck away the rebound.Kelly from Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, said: "It was massively intense when he missed and then scored."Lennon just burst into tears - he was crying with happiness. "He's obsessed with football; he lives, breathes and sleeps it."

This is the moment a nine-year-old England fan burst into happy tears when Harry Kane scored the winner against Denmark last night.Lennon Watson-Walker was watching the game at home with his mum Kelly Watson, 44, and when the ball hit the back of the net, he broke down in tears.A sweet video shows him so overcome with emotion he starts sobbing, burying his head in the sofa.England captain Kane saw his penalty saved by Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel but managed to tuck away the rebound.Kelly from Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, said: "It was massively intense when he missed and then scored."Lennon just burst into tears - he was crying with happiness.

"He's obsessed with football; he lives, breathes and sleeps it."