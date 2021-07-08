We're Married... And Sleep With Other People | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

TERRI and Lee Blackley are “out and proud swingers”, who have reached a point in their relationship where they would like to introduce another woman permanently.

The couple met online via Plenty of Fish five years ago, and within six months had opened up their relationship and entered the world of swinging.

Once they made that decision, Terri described it to Truly as: “Entering a world they never knew existed and wanting to learn more and more everyday." Their very first threesome together was with an older woman they met online, and the pair haven’t looked back since.

They both feel that opening up their relationship sexually has made them stronger, and love meeting like-minded people.

The couple are keen to explore polyamory, and are now actively looking for a long term female partner to join them in a throuple.

Tonight they have a hot date lined up and the pressure is on to impress.

