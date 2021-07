Clark County's has a new poet laureate

FIORE IS MATCHING THAT DONATION.CLARK COUNTY HAS A NEWPOET LAUREATE!AND HE’S RE-DEFINING WHATIT MEANS TO BE A POET IN THETWENTY FIRST CENTURY.AS WE CONTINUE TO BRIDGETHE DIVIDE 13 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ALICIA PATTILLO SHOWSYOU HOW A LOCAL MAN IS GIVINGBACK TO HIS COMMUNITY THROUGHWORDS.0-14:14ALICIA LL INTRO:HE’S A VOICE FOR A NEWGENERATION OF POETS.....DRAWING INSPIRATION FROM THEGREATS LIKE RAPPER NIPSEYHUSSLE.AND HE’S DOING IT RIGHT HERE INTHE VALLEY.LET ME INTRODUCE YOU TO.....SIN!14:14-19:53SIN A TES SOUHAITISCLARK COUNTY LAUREATE"THIS IS TRAP.

NOUN ONE."TRACK:HIS WORDS TELL A STORY22-29:03SIN A TES SOUHAITISCLARK COUNTY LAUREATE"SEE ALSO CAGE, SEE ALSO SHACKLEAS IN IF AN ANIMAL IS CAUGHT INA TRAP IT WILL PROBABLY DIETHERE...TWO."TRACK:A STORY OF STRUGGLE ANDPERSERVERENCE32-37:05SIN A TES SOUHAITISCLARK COUNTY LAUREATE"SEE ALSO PUSH, SEE ALSO MOVE ASWE TRAP IN THE TRAP BECAUSE WETRAPPED."TRACK:A VOICE FOR THE PEOPLE IN HISCOMMUNITY40:41-44:44SIN A TES SOUHAITISCLARK COUNTY LAUREATE"MY NAME IS SIN; YOU KNOW I’MFROM THIS CITY I AM A REFLECTIONOF THIS CIITY IN EVERY WAY."TRACK:AS A KID GROWING UP ON THE EASTSIDE OF SIN CITY.....HE NEVERDREAMED THE POWER IN HIS WORDSWOULD LEAD HIM TO A BETTER LIFE.56 - 1:05SIN A TES SOUHAITISCLARK COUNTY LAUREATE" I THINK I DECIDED AND REALIZEDI WAS GOING TO BE A POET FORLIFE WHEN I WAS IN COLLEGE BUT IHAD BEEN WRITING SINCE I WAS ATEENAGER YOU KNOW.

POETRY WASLIKE MY REFUGE BUT IT WAS ONLYBECAUSE I WAS INSPIRED AND I GOTPUSHED BY THE RIGHT TEACHERS TOCHASE MY CAREER."TRACK:THAT PUSH.... LED HIM TO THISPOSITION TODAY....1:15-18SIN A TES SOUHAITISCLARK COUNTY LAUREATE"I AM THE CLARK COUNTY POETLAUREATE; THE POET LAUREATE ISBASICALLY A PERSON WHO IS TASKEDBY THE COUNTY ARTS COMMISION ANDTHE CITY TO BRING POETRY TO THECOMMUNITY I’M HERE TO EXPANDENGAGEMENT WITH POETRY ALLTHROUGH THE COMMUNITY AT THEYOUTH LEVEL, THROUGH THE SCHOOLDISTRICT AS WELL AS AMONGADULT’S OUTSIDE AND VENUES.TRACK:NOW SIN IS USING HIS PLATFORM TOREACH BACK TO THE SAME COMMUNITYWHICH HE GREW UP IN.1:42-1:57SIN A TES SOUHAITISCLARK COUNTY LAUREATE"ITS GREAT FOR US TO HAVEEXPOSURE TO ALTERNATIVEACTIVITIES EXTRA CURRICULARSTHAT ARE GOING TO BE PRODUCTIVEAND SORT OF LEAD TO PERSONALDEVELOPMENT AND FINDING WAYS TOHONE OUR SKILLS AND FIND OURPASSIONS.TRACK:INVITING THE NEXT GENERATION OFDREAMERS.....2:00-23SIN A TES SOUHAITISCLARK COUNTY LAUREATE"YOU CAN BE DOPE AND THATDOESN’T MEAN THAT THING YOU KNOWYOU DON’T HAVE TO DO THINGS THATARE TOXIC YOU DON’T HAVE TO DOTHINGS THAT WILL LEAD YOU TO ALIFESTYLE YOU DO NOT WANT YOUCAN BE DOPE AND HAVE ALL OF THISHOWEVER YOU WANT TO YOU KNOW ANDHELP OTHER PEOPLE AS WELL SOTHAT’S WHY WE ARE TRYING TOSERVE THE WEST SIDE AND THE EASTSIDE."TRACK:TO LIVE UNAPOLOGETICALLY INTRUTH AND POWER AND REPRESENTTHEIR BLOCK.231-235SIN A TES SOUHAITISCLARK COUNTY LAUREATE"YOU CAN BE THE BLOCK ANDRESHAPE THE BLOCK YOU KNOW THEWAY THAT NIPSEY WAS."235-246ALICIA OUTRO:TO CHECK OUT MORE WORK FROM SINAND WHAT HE’S DOING AROUND THETOWN GO TO OUR WEBSITE AT KTNVDOT COMALICIA PATTILLO