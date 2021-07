DRDO approves Mankind Pharma to manufacture 2-DG oral drug for Covid treatment | Oneindia News

Drug firm Mankind Pharma today said it has received a licence from the Defence Research and Development Organisation to manufacture and market oral 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), used for the treatment of Covid-19.

For more information on the 2-DG oral drug, watch: What is 2-DG: New drug approved for Covid emergency use: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7_AXIkljpA DRDO's new Covid-19 drug 2-DG: All you need to know: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFl3xZQm3qs #MankindPharma #2DG #Covid19