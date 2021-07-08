Japan declares Covid state of emergency in Tokyo to run throughout Olympic Games | Oneindia News
Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has declared a Covid state of emergency for Tokyo that will last till the completion of the Olympics.

The organisers have considered banning all spectators from the event.

