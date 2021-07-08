Robert Downey Jr. Confirms Father’s Death in Heartfelt Tribute

On Wednesday, Robert Downey Jr. took to Instagram to confirm reports that his father, Robert Downey Sr., had died.

Downey Jr. said that his 85-year-old father “passed peacefully in his sleep” on Tuesday night at his home in New York City.

He also revealed that Downey Sr. had been battling Parkinson’s disease for years.

RIP Bob D.

Downey Jr. went on to fondly refer to his father as a “true maverick filmmaker.” .

Downey Jr. also sent “thoughts and prayers” to his stepmom, Rosemary Rogers-Downey.

According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.

Downey Sr. was best known for his anti-establishment films, including ‘Putney Swope’ and ‘Greaser's Place.’.

He often included family members in his films, with Downey Jr. appearing in eight of them