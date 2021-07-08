₹ 23,123 cr Covid fund announced BY Centre after first meet of revised cabinet | Oneindia News

A new emergency response package worth ₹ 23,123 crores to tackle the coronavirus pandemic was announced by the central government following the first meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's revamped cabinet today; Today, India slammed Pakistan for alleging New Delhi’s hand in the blast that took place recently near the house of UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed; Today, the Supreme Court noted that social media platforms have the power and potential to influence people and it can polarise society through users’ posts; Today, the Congress party took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and claimed that she was an 'incidental beneficiary' of the BJP's 'rhetoric and politics of threat'.

