Inside A $55M Mansion With A 15-Car Auto Gallery

Today Architectural Digest brings you up into the hills of Los Angeles to tour a stunning 5 bedroom/8 bath mansion with nearly 16,000 square feet of living space, on the market for just shy of $55,000,000.

Guests and residents of 1301 Collingwood Place enjoy eye-popping jetliner views of L.A., from Griffith Observatory all the way to Santa Monica Bay, while lounging alongside 160 feet of pool space shaded by 150-year-old olive trees.

For those with a penchant for acquiring expensive cars, a 15-car subterranean garage/auto gallery awaits its newest exhibit.