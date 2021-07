COVID vaccine hesitancy in adults

And new data showing the same groups that have been most affected by the virus are also the ones with the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

YOUNGADULTS -- AS THE DELTA VARIANTOF THE COVID-19 VIRUS CONTINUESTO SPREAD ACROSS THE U-S.AND NEW DATA SHOWING THE SAMEGROUPS THAT HAVE BEEMOST AFFECTED BY THE VIRUS --ARE ALSO THE ONES WITH THELOWEST VACCINATION RATES IN THECOUNTRY.MARY MOLONEY HAS A CLOSER LOOKIN TODAY'S HEALTH MINUTE.VACCINATIONS AMONG YOUNG ADULTSHAVE BEEN LOWER AND INCREASINGMORE SLOWLY--COMPARED TO OTHER AGE GROUPSTHAT'S ACCORDING TO A RECENTLYPUBLISHED C-D-CREPORT, WORRYING HEALTH EXPERTS.DR. LEANA WEN, EMERGENCY ROOMPHYSICIAN, FORMERBALTIMORE CITY HEALTHCOMMISSIONTHE C-D-C REPORT FOUND THEWEEKLY RATE OF NEWVACCINATED ADULTS 18 TO 29 YEARSOLD SLOWED TO TWPERCENT FROM THREE POINT SIXPERCENT BETWEEN APRIL 19AND MAY 22ND.PRESIDENT BIDEN URGING THEM TOGET THE SHOT-- CITING THE DELTAVARIANT'S ALARMING RATE OFSPREAD--AND SAYING AMERICANS DYING OFCOVID-19 ARE OVERWHELMINGLYUNVACCINATED.PRES.

BIDEPEOPLE WHO DIED OF COVID-19 INMAY WERE YOUNGER AMORE DISPROPORTIONAT ELY BLACKTHAN THOSE WHO DIEDOF THE VIRUS THROUGHOUT THEPANDEMIC.THAT'S BASED ON AN ANALYSIS OFDATA FROM THE C-D-C---WHICH ALSO REVEALS LESS THAN9-PERCENT OF BLACK PEOPLEARE FULLY VACCINATED.YET SOME YOUNG PEOPLE LIKE 21-YEAR-OLD DESTINY BRITTSAY THEY'RE SKEPTICAL.DESTINY BRITT, COVID-19 VACCINEHESITASHE SAYS HER HESITATION ISCAUSED IN PART BY THE LEGACY OFTHE TUSKEGEE SYPHILIS STUDY..AND CONCERNS ABOUT THE VACCINE'SPOTENTIAL RARESIDE EFFECTSDESTINY BRITT, COVID-19 VACCINE