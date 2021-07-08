Japan Declares State of Emergency in Tokyo, All Spectators Banned From Olympics

The new state of emergency was declared on July 8 by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

It will run from July 12 through Aug.

22.

The Olympic Games are scheduled to open July 23.

While organizers of the games previously announced that up to 10,000 spectators could attend the games.

In light of the state of emergency declaration the committee decided all spectators will be banned from the games.

A very heavy judgement was made.

, Seiko Hashimoto, Organizing Committee President, via 'The Washington Post'.

I am sorry to those who purchased tickets and everyone in local areas, Seiko Hashimoto, Organizing Committee President, via 'The Washington Post'.

The new state of emergency was declared in Japan's capital due to rising infection rates likely caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

A number of restrictions were already in place for spectators, .

Including a mask mandate and moratoriums on both cheering and public post-Game gatherings.

Sponsorship rights for the Games paid by close to 60 companies are estimated to be a record-breaking $3 billion