Sergio Ramos signs for Paris St Germain

Sergio Ramos has completed his much-anticipated switch to Paris St Germain after ending his 16-year stay with Real Madrid last month.Ramos has been at the forefront of Real’s success in recent years, helping the club to five LaLiga titles and four Champions League crowns in his time at the Bernabeu, but injuries restricted his involvement last season.He made just 21 appearances in all competitions in 2020-21, the fewest games he has played over the course of a campaign in a Real Madrid shirt, while he was at loggerheads with club president Florentino Perez over a new deal.