Thursday, July 8, 2021

Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Railroads

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Vista Gold, down about 19.2% and shares of Platinum Group Metals down about 7.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are railroads shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by Kansas City Southern, trading lower by about 7.8% and Norfolk Southern, trading lower by about 6.3%.

