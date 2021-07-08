Thursday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Railroads

In trading on Thursday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4%.
Helping drag down the group were shares of Vista Gold, down about 19.2% and shares of Platinum Group Metals down about 7.4% on the day.
Also lagging the market Thursday are railroads shares, down on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led down by Kansas City Southern, trading lower by about 7.8% and Norfolk Southern, trading lower by about 6.3%.
