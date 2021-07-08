Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Services, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

Leading the group were shares of Monaker Group, up about 6.2% and shares of Xpresspa Group up about 3.6% on the day.

In trading on Thursday, consumer services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.3%.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led by 22nd Century Group, trading higher by about 0.9% and Turning Point Brands, trading higher by about 0.9% on Thursday.