Daily Dividend Report: CVS,KEY,GFL,PAYX,HRC

The dividend is payable on August 2, 2021, to holders of record on July 23, 2021.

CVS Health today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of fifty cents per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation.

KeyCorp announced today that its Board of Directors declared the following dividends for the third quarter of 2021.

A cash dividend of $0.185 per share on the corporation's outstanding common shares.

The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to holders of record of such Common Shares as of the close of business on August 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors of GFL Environmental today announced that it has declared a cash dividend of US$0.011 for each outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share of the Company for the second quarter of 2021.

The cash dividend will be paid on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 19, 2021.

Paychex, the HR software and services company that provides the power of simplicity for increasingly complex workplaces, today announced a quarterly dividend of $.66 per share payable August 26, 2021.

The dividend is available to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021.

Paychex also announced the company's board of directors have authorized the purchase of up to $400 million of its common stock.

The authorization expires January 31, 2024.

Hillrom announced today that its board of directors declared a fiscal 2021 fourth quarter dividend of $0.24 per share payable on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 17, 2021.

The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.96 per share.