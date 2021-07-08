2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 Inside and Out | Autoblog

The 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 is an all-electric sedan alternative to the 3 Series, or the 4 Series Gran Coupe.

A single rear motor provides 335 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, pushing the i4 from 0-62 miles per hour in 5.7 seconds.

Its skateboard-style battery pack, with 81.5 usable kilowatt-hours of energy, is good for up to 300 miles of driving range on a single charge, BMW predicts.

The car incorporates sustainable materials throughout, and will be built using 100% renewable energy.

Pricing starts at $56,395 before available incentives, with deliveries beginning in March of 2022.