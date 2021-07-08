TikToker makes the case for ditching the word 'fat' as an insult

Activists have spent years pushing for the destigmatization of the word "fat," which has long been considered an insult.TikTok user @bootlegmegz has garnered praise for her short video dismantling the use of the word in a derogatory way."It's a f***ing adjective.

I don't know what people expect the reaction to be when you call someone 'fat,'” she wrote.@bootlegmegz joked about how, if someone came up to you and said, "You're tall," there wouldn't be the same kind of connotations.Based on the responses to her TikTok, there's no denying that people are still uncomfortable with the word