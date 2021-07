BTS Star In Louis Vuitton Menswear Show In Seoul

Global K-Pop sensations BTS, who were named the official ambassadors for Louis Vuitton in April, star in the French fashion house's Menswear Fall/Winter 2021 "spin-off" show in Seoul, featuring 34 brand new designs from Men's Creative Director Virgil Abloh.

The collection first debuted in Paris this past January.