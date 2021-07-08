TikTok mom’s beach prep sandwich hack saves tons of time

This mom’s giant sandwich hack will save you a ton of time prepping for a day at the beach.Mom Cheyenne (@cheysingh) tried out a beach hack she found on the Internet to make packing food for the beach easier than ever!.Instead of making 12 separate sandwiches, she got a pack of Hawaiian rolls and cut them all in half as if they were one large loaf of bread.Next, she spread mayonnaise on the entire mega sandwich, and added Buffalo chicken, cheddar cheese, and a layer of mustard.Then, she cut along the rolls to create 12 identical smaller sandwiches!

.Viewers loved this hack and expressed their appreciation in the comments section