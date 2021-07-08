Surfside recovery operation underway as death toll reaches 60

Exactly two weeks after a Surfside condominium building partially collapsed in the middle of the night, killing dozens and sparking an intense international effort to find survivors, the painstaking efforts on Thursday have transitioned from a search-and-rescue mission to a recovery operation.
Surfside recovery operation begins as death toll reaches 60
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
