2021 Wimbledon Day 10 Recap: Wimbledon Women’s Finals Set
Ash Barty and Karolina Pliskova will face off in the women’s final of Wimbledon on Saturday.

Barty will look to capture her first Wimbledon singles title, while Pliskova is on the verge of her first ever Grand Slam title.