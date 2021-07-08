2021 Wimbledon Day 10 Recap: Wimbledon Women’s Finals Set

Ash Barty and Karolina Pliskova will face off in the women’s final of Wimbledon on Saturday.
Barty will look to capture her first Wimbledon singles title, while Pliskova is on the verge of her first ever Grand Slam title.
Watch the best bits from day eight of Wimbledon including the women's quarter-finals, some cracking selfies and celebrity spotting..