Fire damages six rowhomes in Federal Hill Thursday

ON BATTERY AND WEST AVENUE...IT CONSUMED SIX 3-STORY ROWHOMES LEAVING FAMILIESDISPLACED... THAT'S WHERE WEFIND WMAR 2 NEW'S KENDALLGREEN... KENDALL YOU SPOKE TOFAMILIES WHO LOST EVERYTHINGIN ALMOST AN INSTANT.YEA IT WASNT THE TYPE OFMORNING FOLKS HERE EXPECTED TOWAKE UP TO AND THIS DEBRISFIELD CAN GIVE YOU AN IDEA OFJUST HOW BAD IT WAS....BUTTHEY'RE GRATEFUL THIS EVENINO ONE WAS HURT.ZACH BELLAS/NEIGHBOR 14:36OPENED MY DOOR AND JUST ALL OFTHESE FLAMES JUST A COUPLE OFHOUSES OVER.

ZACH BELLAS WASONE OF SEVERAL PEOPLE ALONGBATTERY AND WEST AVENUE WHOWOKE UP TO BLARING SIRENS AS AFLAMES RIPPED THROUGH 6 ROWHOMES JUST A FEW DOORS OVER..IT TOOK NEARLY 70 FIREFIGHTERSTO BATTLE THE SECOND ALARMFIRE... AS BELLAS WATCHEDTHINGS THE ONLY THING ON HISMIND WAS HIS NEIGHBORS'SAFETY.

14:56 THEY SEEM LIKEGOOD PEOPLE SO WE WERE JUSTHOPING NO ONE GOT HURT THATTHE FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS GOINGTO BE OKAY AND THERE WASN'TGOING TO BE TOO MUCH DAMAGEBUT IT DOES LOOK LIKE THEREWAS A LOT OF DAMAGE.

THEDAMAGE LEFT BEHIND IS QUITEEXTENSIVE DISPLACING SEVERALFAMILIES LIVING IN THE HOMESLIKE ARASH SADRI AND HISWIFE...WHO TELLS US HE WASJUST GLAD TO MAKE IT OUTOKAY..

6:46 ARASHSADRI/DISPLACED AFTER FIRE WEJUST GRABBED OUR PHONES OURWALLETS AND RAN OUT AND NEXTTHING YOU KNOW THE FIRE, ITSTARTED SPREADING LIKE CRAZY.FROM WHEN HE HEARD THE FIRSTPOP AROUND 6 THIS MORNING, HESAYS THAT FIRE TOOK OFFSPREADING FASTER THAN HE ANDHIS WIFE COULD IMAGINE.

7:28 ICANT BELEIVE HOW QUICKLY ITHAPPENED LITERALLY IT WAS JUSTIN THE BACK PORCH OF THENEIGHBOR AND WITHIN 5 MINUTESTHE ENTIRE HOUSE CAUGHT ONFIRE AND THEN WITHIN 10MINUTES OUR HOUSE WASCOMPLETELY IN FLAMES IN 10MINUTES TOTAL.

WHILE HEMANAGED TO WALK AWAY WITH AFEW ITEMS IN TACT SADLY MOSOF WHAT THEY HAVE WASDESTROYED.

8:00 ALL OF THEFAMILY PICTURES AND STUFF THATACTUALLY MATTERS, THOSE AREALL SALVAGABLE.

WE LOST ALL OFTHE CLOTHES SO WE DONT HAVEANY CLOTHES RIGHT NOW.

I THINKTHE FIREFIGHTER JUST TOSSEDALL OF THOSE OUT.

BUT HE SAYSTHOUGH IT MAY TAKE A WHILE--THEY'LL BEGIN TO REPLACE THEMAS THEY CAN...BUT HE'S MOSTGRATEFUL THAT THERE WERE NOINJURIES...MORE IMPORTANTLY NOFATALITIES.

AND THANKFUL FORTHE OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT HEAND HIS NEIGHBORS HAVE RECIVEDFROM ORGANIZATIONS AND OTHERRESIDENCE THROUGHOUT THEIRCOMMUNITY 9:41 ITS NICE TO SEETHE COMMUNITY AND EVERYONEHELPING OUT THE EMERGENCYSERVICE COMPANY, RED CROSS ITSCOMFORTING TO SEE THATNOW AT LAST CHECK THE GO FUNDME SET UP IS NEARING ITS 1THOUSAND DOLLAR GOAL FOR THESEFAMILIES BUT WE'LL HAVE A LINKON OUR WEBSITE FOR THOSE WHO'DLIKE TO DONATE.

