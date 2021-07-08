Capital Gazette Shooting Trial Day 7: Final Witness For Defense Takes The Stand
Capital Gazette Shooting Trial Day 7: Final Witness For Defense Takes The Stand

The seventh day of the insanity trial for Jarrod Ramos began Thursday morning.

Ramos is the gunman who pleaded guilty to killing five people — Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters — in June 2018.