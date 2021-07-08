Pres. Biden Says US Troops Will Be Out Of Afghanistan By August 31

President Biden said U.S. troops will be out of Afghanistan by August 31, ending America's longest war.
CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
White House spokesperson has defended the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and said that the US is not abandoning..
Afghan security personnel were seen guarding Bagram Airbase on Monday (July 5), after American troops left their main military base..