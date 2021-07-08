Gossip Girl S01E02

Gossip Girl 1x02 Season 1 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Stream the first episode of Gossip Girl on HBO Max now, and get a sneak peek at what's coming up in the weeks ahead.
New episodes of Gossip Girl stream every Thursday on HBO Max.
Gossip Girl 1x02 Season 1 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Stream the first episode of Gossip Girl on HBO Max now, and get a sneak peek at what's coming up in the weeks ahead.
New episodes of Gossip Girl stream every Thursday on HBO Max.
Hey Upper East-Siders, the "Gossip Girl" reboot has officially arrived on streaming platforms. Co-stars Whitney Peak and Zion..
The Gossip Girl actress opens up her beauty bag, revealing her go-to curl-defining hair products and one “really fire” brow..