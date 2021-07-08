Raw Video: Gov. Newsom Declares Drought Emergency In 9 Additional Counties; Asks For 15% Water Cutbacks

California Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday declared a state of emergency in nine additional counties because of the extreme drought gripping most of the state, and urged citizens and businesses to voluntarily cut water use.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is now asking Californians to reduce their water usage by 15%. Amy Johnson reports.