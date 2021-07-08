Raw Video: Gov. Newsom Declares Drought Emergency In 9 Additional Counties; Asks For 15% Water Cutbacks
California Governor Gavin Newsom Thursday declared a state of emergency in nine additional counties because of the extreme drought gripping most of the state, and urged citizens and businesses to voluntarily cut water use.

