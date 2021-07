Man charged with burglary, murder in death of 25-year-old woman

Henderson police report the department has made an arrest in a homicide case dating back to February of this year.

DETAILS HAVE BEEN MADEAVAILABLE.A FORMER NORTH LAS VEGASFIREFIGHTER--- UNDER ARREST FORA MURDER IN FEBRUARY.HENDERSON POLICE TOOKCHRISTOPHER CANDITO INTO CUSTODYYESTERDAY.INVESTIGATORS SAY CANDITOIS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEATH OF25-YEAR-OLD TIFFANY SLATSKY.NEARLY 5 MONTHSAGO---SLATSKY WAS FOUNDUNRESPONSIVE AT A HOME NEAREASTERN AND SAINT ROSE.CANDITO IS ALSO FACING ABURGLARY CHARGE.A SPOKESPERSON FOR THECITY OF NORTH LAS VEGASRELEASING A STATEMENT TODAY ONTHE 33-YEAR-OLD’S ARREST.IT SAYS IN PART THATCANDITO WAS PUT ON ADMINSTRATIVELEAVE--- BEFORE HE LATER