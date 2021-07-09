What to Do if You Encounter a Bear

Even though being attacked by a bear is rare, attacks do happen, and it's a good idea to be prepared for the worse.

Here are ways to prevent a bear encounter and what to do if you happen to come face to face with one.

First, you want to prevent coming in close contact with a bear.

To do so, you should be aware of your surroundings and travel in big groups.

A bear will normally avoid you if it hears people.

If you are camping, never leave your food out because it will attract them.

If you do see a bear, here's a list of things to do...