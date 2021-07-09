Skip to main content
Parisians prohibited from using scooters in Champs-Elysées, citations begin

An order has been put in place prohibiting the circulation of electric scooters on the Champs-Elysées in Paris from 10 p.m.

To 6 a.m.

Throughout the month of July.

Police in Paris on Thursday, July 8 started carrying out numerous checks for this first evening.

The authorities want to put an end to the circulation of scooters on the sidewalks.