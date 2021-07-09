6.0-Magnitude Earthquake, Nearly 30 Aftershocks Rattle Sierra

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit near the Nevada border on Thursday and 29 aftershocks reported.
The shaking brought down rocks onto the roadway in Mono County and sent items flying off the shelves in at least one store.
Team coverage of the eastern Sierra Nevada earthquakes from Katie Nielsen, Ken Bastida, Juliette Goodrich and Paul Heggen. (7-8-21)
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck the Eastern Sierra Thursday afternoon was felt across Northern California, including much of..