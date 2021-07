Rayne makes water system improvements

MULTI-MILLIONDOLLAR UPGRADE OF A SYSTEMTHAT'S NEARLY 60-YEARS OLD.INTIALLY... THESE IMPROVEMENTSRESULTED IN DISCOLORED WATER...BUT AS SCOTT BRAZDA TELLSUS....PHASE ONE IS COMPLETE ANDTHAT MEANS CLEWATER ISN'T VERY FAR AWAY.FOR DECADES AND DECADES,EQUIPMENT AT THE RAYNE WATERTREATMENT PLANT DIDITS JOB.

BUT THE YEARS ADD UP,AND THINGS START TO BREAK DOWN.FOLKSAROUND TOWN STARTED TO SEEDISCOLORED WATER.

BUT NOW,UPGRADESHAVE BEEN DONE TO THE TUNE OF$2.2 MILLION.AND BEFORE THE PLANT WAS BUILT,IT WAS ALL WELL WATER, OFTENDISCOLOREDWELL WATER.

THE FACT THAT WHATWAS OLD AND UNSIGHTEDLY BECAMENEW ANDUNSIGHTLY... DIDN'T SIT TOO WELLWITH RAYNE RESIDENTS OF THE YEAR20-215708 ACTUALLY THIS IS BETTERTHAN IT WAS BEFORE BECAUSE WEHAVE FILTERS NOW, WEHAVE MORE CHEMICALS WE CANINJECT TO KEEP THE IRON DOWN.BUT STILL, IT WAS DIFFERENT THANWHAT THEY WERE EXPECTING, WHATTHEY WERE USED TO BEFORE; SOOBVIOUSLY THERE WERE CONCERNSWITH THE TINT OF THE WATER.1572315900 THE REASON WE HAD COLOR INTHE WATER IS THE IRON CONTENTTHAT ISNATURALLY IN THE WELL.

IRON ISNOT A MAJOR CONCERN ELEMENT FROMTHEPA.

IT'S SOMETHING WE TRY TOCONTROL, MOSTLY FOR COLOR ANDFOR TASTE, BNOT FOR SAFETY ISSUES.

15914BUT THE WATER CLARIFIER HAS BEENREPLACED; GROUND WATER STORAGEHASBEEN CLEANED.

OLD AND RUSTY,STAINS OF LIME AND IRON, AREGONE.

THERE'S A NEGENERATOR THAT WILL BE ABLE TOKEEP THE SYSTEM RUNNING EVENWHEN HURRICANES STRIKE--SOMETHING RAYNE WASN'T ABLE TOAVOID A YEAR AGO.15746 IT'S GONNA HELP THEM KEEPTHAT WATER RUNNING AROUND THECLOCTHE NEW SYSTEM WAS ACTIVATEDTUESDAY OF THIS WEEK.

WELLWATER COMING IN, CLEANED BYLIME, CHORINE AND OTHERCHEMICALS..

AND GOING TO RAYNEHOMES AND BUSINESSES.

ANDWHILE THERE WILL BE SOME TWEAKSAND ADJUSTMENTS AND YES,POSSIBLY SOME DISCOLORATIONAPPEARING OVER THE NEXT COUPLEMONTHS, PLANOPERATORS SAY THE WATER THAT'SCOMING THROUGH IS NOT HARMFUL.20017 THAT'S GONNA TAKE SOMETIME TO GET IT JUST RIGHT.

THENYOU'VE GOT THEWATER THAT'S SITTING IN THEGROUND STORAGE TANKS, SITTING INTHELEVATED STORAGE TANKS, ALREADYIN THE DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; ALLOF THATWATER NEEDS TO WORK ITS WAYTHROUGH THE SYSTEM.

BUTEVENTUALLYTHEY'RE GOING TO SEE SOMCLARITY COMING BACK.

2003022710 SO PHASE ONE IS DONE,RESIDENTS SHOULD FEEL BETTER.PHASE TWO IS COMING UP---THEY'RE GOING TO FLUSH OUT THEWHOLE DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM, OVER120 MILES OF PIPE GOING TO BEFLUSHED OUT.

SOMETIME IN THEFALL, THE WATER IN RAYNE OUGHTTO BE EXACTLY WHERE IT NEEDS TOBE.

22731 IN LAFAYETTE SCOTTBRAZDA, KATC-TV3.A HEADS UP FOR THOSE OF YOU WHOARE ON JEANERETTE'S WATERSY