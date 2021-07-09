Lotus Emira - all-new sports car ‘unboxed’ in live world premiere from re-born Hethel HQ

It was another night for the Hethel history books as resurgent British sports car manufacturer Lotus gave a world debut to the all-new Emira.

It was staged live in front of an on-site audience of VIP media and honoured guests, with tens of thousands more viewing the simultaneous online broadcast from all corners of the world.

Matt Windle, Managing Director, Lotus Cars, told guests: “The Emira is an absolute game-changer for Lotus.

It’s a hugely significant milestone in our path to becoming a truly global performance car brand.

It’s a new sports car – our first in many years – and what an offering it is from Lotus!” The hour-long live-action unveiling was centred on the iconic Hethel test track and culminated in a high-octane lap of the north circuit by an Emira – officially the last petrol-powered car from Lotus.

That lap drew to a close on the steering pad, directly in front of the audience as they witnessed the ‘unboxing’ of another Emira.