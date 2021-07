Covid-19: India reports 43,393 fresh cases and 911 deaths in 24 hours| Oneindia News

India has reported 43,393 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday's figures.

The country's active caseload stands at 4,58,727.

The daily positivity rate is 2.42 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 18 straight days.

Recovery Rate is at 97.19 per cent.

