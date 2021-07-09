Daydreaming employee fails to notice SUV stuck in carwash

This is the amusing moment a daydreaming employee failed to notice that an SUV had got stuck in a carwash.

Filmed in Knoxville last year, the CCTV footage shows Abdullah Abdulkhaleq lost in thoughts as the vehicle becomes wedged in the conveyor mechanism.

Eventually, he realises there is a problem and rushes to help.

"It was me on the job and I did not pay attention to the car, so it got stuck," Abdulkhaleq said.

This funny incident took place on November 10, 2020.