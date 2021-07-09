Electric car's battery catches fire when charging and burns balcony in China

An electric car’s battery caught fire during charging, burning down furniture on a 15th-floor balcony in southern China.

An electric car’s battery caught fire during charging, burning down furniture on a 15th-floor balcony in southern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Zhongshan in Guangdong Province on July 8, shows a balcony engulfed by flames.

Another clip shows firefighters spraying water down to extinguish the huge fire.

According to reports, the flat owner brought the electric car’s battery into the flat and charged it on their balcony.

The battery then caught fire and ignited flammable goods on the balcony.

Three fire engines and 15 firemen arrived on site to put out the fire at around 8:10 am.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The video was provided by local media with permission.