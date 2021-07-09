This is the amusing moment two Godzilla monitor lizards were seen wrestling outside a house in Thailand.
Godzilla monitor lizards wrestle outside house in Thailand
Footage shows the two angry reptiles locked in a fight beside trash cans in Samut Prakan province.
Resident Wannato said: ‘The two lizards were fighting to be the king of monsters who would rule the world like Godzilla.
I don’t know how they entered my yard.’