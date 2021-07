Smokers know serious health risks, yet continue to light up, study finds

But what does that actually mean to someone who smokes, and does it matter to them?

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S. and is responsible for 440,000 deaths every year.

A NEWREPORT STUDIED THAT QUESTIFOR 5 YEARS.

THE AMERICANHEART ASSOCIATION WANTS THESERESULTS OUT THERE TO HOPEFULLYGET MORE PEOPLE TO QUIT.EVEN THOUGH HE'S KNOWS ITCOULD LEAD TO SERIOUS HEALTHPROBLEMS....TOM THOMPSON OFDEERFIELD BEACH SAYS HE'S NOTPUTTING DOWN THE PACK ANYTIMESOON.

SOT @:42 TOM THOMPSON "IKNOW IT'S BAD.

I KNOW HOW IT'SAFFECTING MY HEALTH.

NEW STUDYRESULTS RELEASED IN JUNE BYTHE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATIONJOURNAL SHOW THOMPSON ISN'TALONE....NOT BY A LONG SHOT.THE STUDY LOOKED AT THE SAMEGROUP OF SMOKERS FOR FIVEYEARS.

IT SHOWED A MAJORITYKNOW WHAT THEY'RE DOING....ANDCONTINUE TO DO IT.

STANDUPMIKE TRIM "A LITTLE MORE THAN26 HUNDRED PEOPLE TOOK PART INTHIS STUDY AND LISTEN TO THIS,95 PERCENT OF THEM KNEW THATSMOKING COULD CAUSE A HEARTATTACK OR CARDIOVASCULARDISEASE.

AND OUT OF THAT, 30PERCENT, CONTINUED TO SMOKEDESPITE THE ODDS AGAINSTTHEM." THERE ARE, OF COURSE,CHALLENGES THIS STUDY SHINES ALIGHT ON.

SMOKING.... ISREALLY HARD TO QUIT.

DOCTORRAVI NAGRAJ OF GENESISCOMMUNITY HEALTH IN BOCARATON.... SOT @ RAVINAGRAJ/GENESIS COMMUNITYHEALTH DOCTOR 3:05 "I THINKTHAT IT GOES DOWN TO THECHEMICAL ISSUE.

NICOTINE ISUNFORTUNATELY A VERY GOOD DRUGAT AFFECTING THE BRAIN ANDMAKING PEOPLE WANT TO CONTINUEGETTING NICOTINE.

I THINK IT'SIMPORTANT TO KNOW THAT,ACKNOWLEDGE THAT SO PATIENKNOW IT'S NOT A PERSONALFAILURE." A TOUGH ROADTHOMPSON SEES AHEAD.

2:01THOMPSON AGAIN "SO I JUSTWENT, THE HECK WITH IT, I'LLJUST KEEP SMOKING FOR NOW."AFTER A STUDY SHOWS HOW MANYSMOKERS FEEL THE SAME WAY.GET THIS.....A PACK- A-DAYSMOKER SPENDS ABOUT 21 HUNDREDDOLLARS A YEAR ON CIGARRETTES.AND IF YOU THINK VAPING IS ASAFER ALTERNATIVE...