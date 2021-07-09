Trending: 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Winner

Zalia Avant-garde, 14, from Louisiana made history at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
She's the first African-American winner in the contest's 96 year history.
Zalia Avant-garde, 14, from Louisiana made history at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
She's the first African-American winner in the contest's 96 year history.
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, became the first African American to win the 90-year-old Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday by..
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, became the first African American to win the 90-year-old Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday by..