Belle backing England again!

Ten-year-old England fan Belle captured the hearts of the nation with her reaction when Mason Mount gave her his shirt after England's semi-final win.
She visited Sky Studios on Friday - and got a pleasant surprise into the bargain!
Ten-year-old England fan Belle captured the hearts of the nation with her reaction when Mason Mount gave her his shirt after England's semi-final win.
She visited Sky Studios on Friday - and got a pleasant surprise into the bargain!
England fan Belle McNally captured the hearts of the nation when she broke down in tears after receiving a shirt from Mason Mount -..
Belle was handed her hero's top after the Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark.