Ada County tenants and landlords can now resolve eviction cases online

U BUT THEYALL HAVE AMAZINGSTORIESET FORUESDAYE 13TH.E MEETINGS WILL PPEN WEEKLY FORCASES FOR NON-PAYMENT OF RENTWILL NEGOTIATE ANAGREEMENTTHROUGH AN ONLINEPORTAL RATHERTHAN NEEDING TOATTEND COURT.THE NEW ONLINETOOL LAUNCHESAHEAD OF THE C-D-C-'S FEDERALEVICTIONMORATORIUMEXPIRATION ON JULY31ST.THE IDAHO SUPREMECOURT IS ASSESSINGTHE ONLINEEVICTIONRESOLUTIONSERVICE IN A PILOTPROJECT.THE ONLINE PORTALWORKS LIKE AMESSAGINGSYSTEM..

ALLOWINGPEOPLE TO BE MOREINVOLVED WITHOUTCOMING TO COURT --OR BEFORE THEYMAY NEED TO COMETO COURT."IT ALSO HELPS INTHAT IT CONNECTSPEOPLE IN LOCAL,STATE AND FEDERALRESOURCESAVAILABLE TO HELPTHEM.

SO THIS IS AWAY LANDLORDSAND TENANTS CANGET TOGETHERPRIOR TO THEIRCOURT DATE TO TRYAND SOLVE A CASE INA WAY THATAGREEABLE TO BOTHSIDES."THE ONLINE TOOLRUNS ALONGSIDETHE TRADITIONALPROCESS - SO IF YOUCAN'T REACH ANAGREEMENT, YOUCAN COME IN ONYOUR SCHEDULEDCOURT DATE.NOTHING YOU DOONLINE IN THEEVICTIONRESOLUTIONPROCESS WILL BEUSED AGAINST YOUIN TRIAL IF YOUCHOSE