Loving big brother caught on camera taking care of baby sister

This 15-year-old was caught on camera taking care of his little sister after she couldn't sleep!
He even sang to her, and he put on some music so she could go back to sleep!
How amazing is he?
This 15-year-old was caught on camera taking care of his little sister after she couldn't sleep!
He even sang to her, and he put on some music so she could go back to sleep!
How amazing is he?
This mother caught a hilarious moment on camera of her daughter teling her mother that she has a brain, but her little brother..
A 15-year-old boy was recently caught on camera taking care of his little sister in the middle of the night — and TikTok's heart..