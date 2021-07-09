'Bigg Boss' to stream first 6 weeks on OTT before TV

The next season of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss" will stream its first six weeks on OTT and then make a gradual shift to television.
The new season will be called "Bigg Boss OTT" and will arrive early this year.
#biggboss #voot #colors
The next season of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss" will stream its first six weeks on OTT and then make a gradual shift to television.
The new season will be called "Bigg Boss OTT" and will arrive early this year.
#biggboss #voot #colors
As per reports the first few weeks of Bigg Boss 15 to be streamed on Voot will be hosted by a new host and not Salman Khan. These 2..