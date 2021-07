Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to tee off with Justin Timberlake in American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe

LIVE MUSIC AND GAMES ADMISSIONIS FREE.ALL RIGHT, AND BY THEAY, W THEYCAN’T SEE THE CHIEFS.THEY’RE GONNA BE IN ST.JOE FOR THE END OF THE MONTH FORA SUMMER FOR TRAINING MPCA.BUT THIS INTO THE TEAM’S BIGGESTSTARS OR HITTING THE LKSIN AND ACELEBRITY TOURNAMENT PATRICKMAHOMES AND LC ARE PLAYING INTHE AMERICAN CENTURYCHAMPIONSHIP IN LAKE TAHOE.THEY TOOK PART IN A PRACTICEROUND YESTERDAY.THEY’RE GOING TO BE PAIRED WITHJUSTIN TIMBERLAKE TODAY.TEA TIME IS AROUND 11:30 THISMORNING AND OTHER NOTABLE,KANSAS CITY CONNECTIONS.TOURNAMENT INCLUDE A FORMERROYALS PITERCH, BUT SABERHAGENACTOR ROB RIGGLE FORMER CHIEFSRUNNING BACK MARCUS ALLEN AND AFORMER CHIEFS QUARTERBACK ALEXSMITH AS WELL AS FORM.IT