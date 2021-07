PM Modi hold meet ahead of third wave| 1,500 oxygen plants, 4 lakh beds| Covid-19| Oneindia News

As India prepares for the third Covid-19 wave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a high-level meeting on Friday, was informed that more than 1,500 PSA Oxygen plants are being set up across the country to mitigate the shortage of oxygen supply reported by many hospitals across several states.

